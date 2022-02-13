'Hotstepper' back on reggae chart

TWENTY-SEVEN years ago, Columbia Records released the album Here Comes the Hotstepper by roots-reggae artiste Ini Kamoze. The 12-track set debuted at number one on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart on May 6, 1995.

The album, which features production work by Sly and Robbie, contained the mega-hit platinum selling single of the same name, as well as re-recordings of songs that had appeared on Ini Kamoze's previous albums, including Call the Police, Gunshot, and World-A-Music.

Here Comes the Hotstepper returns to the Billboard Reggae Albums chart in 10th position. Incidentally, the album had spent 45 weeks on the chart during its initial chart run, with three of them in the number one spot.

The single Here Comes the Hotstepper slips from seven to nine in its third week on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart.

On this week's Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers clock 109 weeks in the number one spot with Legend: Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers. Incidently, in 1995 when Here Comes the Hotstepper debuted at number one, Bob and the Wailers were at number nine with Songs of Freedom.

Other well-known titles charted on the reggae table the same week that Here Comes the Hotstepper debuted in 1995 were: Bad Boys by Inner Circle was at number three; while Murder Love by Snow was number two. Patra's Queen of the Pack was 11, while Reggae Dancer by Inner Circle was 12.

On this week's chart, Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is steady at two, while Rebelution's Live at Red Rocks rises from 10 to three.

UB40's Greatest Hits is firm at four, while Stick Figure's World on Fire inches up to five.

Sean Paul's The Trinity re-enters at six, Stick Figure's Set in Stone holds steady at seven, while Sean Paul has back-to-back entries with Dutty Rock and Mad Love: The Prequel, eight and nine, respectively.

On other Billboard charts, Nostalgico by Rvssian featuring Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown continues to make its presence felt.

On Global 200, the song falls from 153 to 170, while on Hot Latin Songs, it rebounds from 18 to 16. On Latin Airplay, the song also moves 18-16, but stay put at three on Latin Pop Airplay. Over on Latin Rhythm Airplay, the song is number 10.

On Billboard's Global Excluding Chart, No Lie by Sean Paul and Dua Lipa is 120, Nostalgico is 122 and Cheap Thrills by Sia featuring Sean Paul rises from 162 to 151.

Shenseea's Lick featuring Megan Thee Stallion is missing from the charts this week.