'I felt duty bound'

About 10 years ago British writer, actor, and director Clint Dyer had a chance meeting with Bob Marley's widow, Rita.

She was in London and had just been to see The Big Life, a production Dyer had directed and which was running at a theatre in the West End. The Big Life is a ska musical with book and lyrics by Paul Sirett and music by Paul Joseph, combines Shakespeare's Love's Labours Lost with the story of the Windrush immigrants — the Jamaicans who arrived in Britain aboard the Empire Windrush in 1948, and launched the era of multiculturalism in Britain. Rita was so moved by this production that she indicated to Dyer that they must work on a similar musical depicting the life of her late global reggae superstar husband.

Nothing happened immediately. But on October 1 after a number of delays due to the current pandemic, Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical opened on stage at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End directed by Clint Dyer.

“It was one of the simplest, weirdest things. After being approached by Rita Marley all those years ago and nothing transpired, then years later to just be asked can you direct the Bob Marley musical. It was just something I had to do. So I was driven, excited and all those things to be able to bring this to the stage,” Dyer told the Jamaica Observer during a telephone interview.

With unlimited access to Marley's platinum-selling catalogue of music, the team of Dyer, writer Lee Hall, and actor Arinzé Kene, who plays Bob Marley, capture the rebellious spirit and story of this universal icon. According to production notes, an euphoric company of performers fused with the finest reggae musicians to bring this triumphant tale of passion, political unrest and progress from Trench Town to the West End.

“It is near enough to a biopic as it chronicles some of the critical moments in Bob's life including his earliest days, the formation of The Wailers, the split into a solo act, the addition of the I-Three, the shooting, and him developing cancer. We've tried to show what it must have felt like to be Bob Marley filled with the feelings and massive moments he went through, the power of his music and Rastafarian philosophy and to make us understand how someone from a so-called third world country could rise to the biggest global stage and be adored, loved, understood and respected,” said Dyer.

Despite his conviction and a hunger to take this story to the stage, Dyer admits that there was a fair amount of trepidation in taking on the director's chair for Get Up stand Up!

“Of course, there was fear, and concerns. Very quickly the responsibility eclipsed the desire to be part of this story. How well would I be able to represent my Jamaican heritage. The truth is reggae is central to my understanding of music... simply put it is where music starts and finishes. I therefore felt duty bound to represent myself, my parents, Jamaica and reggae through this musical. I now realise that had this project come about when Rita Marley had asked me all those years ago I would not have been ready. I didn't have the chops for it then,” he shared.

Dyer noted that he hopes audiences leave with a greater understanding of the magnitude of the artiste and man that was Bob Marley.

“Bob Marley was a genius, simply. I find it is so easy for some to undermine his reach and influence. But when you look at it many a man and woman have tried and still can't attain the levels to which he reached. His ability, talent and kinetic energy is what we recognise as star power. It is easy to homogenise his style and be like, 'yeah, one love'. That is the simplistic way of putting ob in a category and not recognise the philosophy and searing intellect that he possessed.”

Dyer shared that the reviews of the production have been “spectacular” and this is already reaping benefits. Originally set to play until April of next year, the production has already had its run at the 967-seater Lyric Theatre extended until September next year.

In addition to lead actor Kene who plays Bob, the company is completed by what Dyer called a cast of gracious, talented actors. They include Gabrielle Brooks, Melissa Brown-Taylor, Shanay Holmes, Natey Jones, Sophia Mackay, Jacade Simpson, Daniel Bailey, Craig Blake, Charles Blyth, Maxwell Cole, Julene Robinson, Nate Simpson, Archie Smith, Declan Spaine, Jaime Tait, and Teddy Wills. The musical was choreographed by former dancer with National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica Shelley Ann Maxwell.

“O my goodness. This is such a talented cast who put their heart and soul into every performance. It has been so overwhelming that I have to admit that I have shed a tear just to see these youngsters deliver, such great black talent,” Dyer added.