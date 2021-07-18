IT has been four months since the passing of reggae music icon and trailblazer Neville O'Riley Livingston, better known to the world as Bunny Wailer, and his only son Adijah Asadenaki is slowly coming to terms with the death of the man he called father.

He described the weeks and months which followed his father's passing as a roller coaster ride as the family not only accepted the death, but also the private family matters which played out in public and tested his mettle as a man and the only son of the musical legend. But for the younger Livingston it was his father's teachings that kept him grounded in those days and continues at this time.

“We just wanted to give him the honour he deserved for the life he lived; and when all of that was done there came the realisation that he was no longer with us in the flesh. I am just coming to terms with that. I guess I was so caught up in everything that was happing at the time that his passing is just sinking in.”

Livingston, like his 12 sisters, has been shielded from the public's gaze and never grew up in the spotlight as Bunny Wailer's children, unlike the children of Bob Marley and to a lesser extent the offspring of Peter Tosh, with whom Bunny Wailer made a name for themselves as The Wailers.

“My name Asadenaki means mystery... that has been a key part of who I am. It doesn't mean that I am antisocial, but rather you can't predict what I will do. That came to the test with the passing of my father, and many were surprised at how I stood my ground on certain matters. The truth is, I am a go-getter — a person who lives, talks, sings, breathes self-reliance. I am not into waiting for things to be done, but rather doing it myself.”

These are among the tenets and life lessons Livingston learned from his father, principles that he not only heard but saw him put into action. It is these teachings that he is ready to put into action as he prepares to continue the work of his father.

“I was born ready. One of my father's many teachings is to be myself. He never 'baby' me growing up; I was always encouraged to chart my own course. That's why even as an artiste I never used the last name Wailer. I remember when I put out my first EP, my father listened to it and said 'It nuh ready'. For some people, that would crush them. I never saw it as being harsh. It was just fatherly advice and I knew I could trust him. He was just being honest and wanted the best for me so it just forced me to dig deeper. So in 2018 when I did a live performance and he was there and told me 'Mi can put it up now' I knew exactly what he meant. He was saying he could relax now because the work was of a certain standard... that was the biggest compliment he could every pay me,” said Livingston.

Being the son, and only one to boot, of a reggae icon does not come with any additional pressure for Livingston. He sees it as a natural path and again draws on his father's teachings as guidance as he takes on the challenges.

“Pressures are a natural part of life. I just watched how my father handles life and what he taught me and that is how I cope. I really don't worry about any pressure... that's life. One of the things my father taught me is that money isn't everything. His value for money was very low... he valued people. That is why philanthropy was such an important part of what he did. That was put into me from a very early age. I was sometimes given more lunch money than I needed. It wasn't really for me... it was was from my peers who didn't have enough. My father lived like that and I try to adopt those qualities.”

Musically, Livingston shared that while his taste and musical style may be somewhat different from his father's, the foundation is still solid and he will not stray from it. He is set to release some new music in the coming weeks, all of which he said had to be pushed back due to the death of his father.

“Again, it's that being yourself and chart your own course thing that I was always encouraged to do. So while it is the same sound, it is mixed with my own influences of dancehall and hip hop... so my sound is that roots reggae and dancehall fusion,” he added.