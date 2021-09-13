'Legends' to go on show in US

FOR the 30 years that he has resided in the United States, Jamaican Cornel Levy has developed a passion for events promotion. He started out promoting parties which later evolved into live events.

“We used to do all-white parties but they were not successful. Then in 2018 recording artiste Papa Biggy suggested asking artistes to perform at the events,” Levy recalled.

On Sunday, September 19, Levy will stage the third Legends in Concert series.

“The first Legends in Concert came about in 2018. It wasn't successful but the foundation was laid. We did the second one in 2019 and we got three times the amount of audience than we did the previous year,” Levy shared.

He added, “We had to cancel last year's staging due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so now we are on for September 19.”

Legends in Concert will feature popular American rhythm and blues group Ray, Goodman and Brown, as well as Jamaican acts Tanya Stephens, Ghost, Louie Culture, and gospel singer Carlene Davis. Comedian Sammy Question will also entertain, while Bugsy Bam Bam, DJ Pampi and DJ Cali Clive will provide the musical juggling.

Veteran musical impresario Tommy Cowan will serve as emcee.

Levy, an educator by profession, is originally from Guy's Hill in St Catherine. He says he gives back to his community by donating to educational institutions located there.

“I often give back to the Guy's Hill High and the Guy's Hill Primary schools as well as other feeder schools that funnel students to Guy's Hill High,” said Levy.