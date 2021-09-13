'Legends' to go on show in US

'Legends' to go on show in USMonday, September 13, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
FOR the 30 years that he has resided in the United States, Jamaican Cornel Levy has developed a passion for events promotion. He started out promoting parties which later evolved into live events.
“We used to do all-white parties but they were not successful. Then in 2018 recording artiste Papa Biggy suggested asking artistes to perform at the events,” Levy recalled.
On Sunday, September 19, Levy will stage the third Legends in Concert series.
“The first Legends in Concert came about in 2018. It wasn't successful but the foundation was laid. We did the second one in 2019 and we got three times the amount of audience than we did the previous year,” Levy shared.
He added, “We had to cancel last year's staging due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so now we are on for September 19.”
Legends in Concert will feature popular American rhythm and blues group Ray, Goodman and Brown, as well as Jamaican acts Tanya Stephens, Ghost, Louie Culture, and gospel singer Carlene Davis. Comedian Sammy Question will also entertain, while Bugsy Bam Bam, DJ Pampi and DJ Cali Clive will provide the musical juggling.
Veteran musical impresario Tommy Cowan will serve as emcee.
Levy, an educator by profession, is originally from Guy's Hill in St Catherine. He says he gives back to his community by donating to educational institutions located there.
“I often give back to the Guy's Hill High and the Guy's Hill Primary schools as well as other feeder schools that funnel students to Guy's Hill High,” said Levy.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy