'Marley Cup' football, concert on Saturday

COME Saturday, Marley brothers Ky-Mani, Julian, Damian, and Stephen are slated to share their brand of music at the Maestro Marley Cup at Hollywood Arts Park in Florida.

Ky-Mani Marley, co-conceptualiser of the event, said the occasion merges his two passions — football and music.

“Football and music for me go hand in hand 'cause football was my first love and then came music. So, for me, it's just to fuse the two and have a nice family fun day. You come out, yuh pick you side, we play a little seven-a-side tournament, and after the tournament, it leads you right into a concert,” Marley told the Jamaica Observer.

“Come play some ball and gwaan build, and listen to some good music after,” he continued.

Saturday's line-up also includes Yellowman, Lila Ike, Jesse Royal, Safaree, Maja Hype, Jo Mersa Marley, Locos Por Juana, KJ, Future Fambo, The Dubplates, Dubwise, and Renaissance.

“It's open for everyone. It's a family fun day. Clean music for your babies' ears and your grannies' ears. Nice, clean vibes, overall... with an international feel,” said Marley.

The Maestro Marley Cup was created by Ky-Mani Marley and David “Big Hair” Brisacher from The Dubplates to help raise money for the Love Over All Foundation.

“I'm hoping it becomes an annual event. We kept it before, maybe three years ago, in North Carolina, and when we were to keep the follow-up one, the pandemic came, and we put everything on hold. We're back in Florida [and] so far everything's looking good,” Marley added.

Ky-Mani Marley has established himself as a musician and actor.

He starred in the cult classic movie Shottas (2002) alongside Spragga Benz and Glen Campbell, as well as One Love (2001). He has written six screenplays and is currently in the final production stages of Vendetta, a movie he directed and wrote. It is slated for release this year.

Ky-Mani Marley has released seven albums, including Like Father, Like Son, The Journey, and Maestro.