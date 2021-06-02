'Mayhem' heads to Florida

DESPITE cancelling its initial United States run last year due to COVID-19 concerns, water party series Mayhem 'Soaka Playground' will make its American debut during the Labour Day weekend this year. Labour Day will be celebrated on September 6.

Conceptualiser of the nine-year-old party series, Djordon Garwood said patrons can expect to party in a safe environment as all COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

“We don't operate in a vacuum and hence will enforce all applicable COVID-19 protocols,” Garwood told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“Mayhem is normally staged at the Kool Runnings Water Park [in Negril] where strict protocols had to be adhered to. We are experienced with handling massive crowds in a safe way, while not interfering with our patrons' fun and enjoyment,” he continued.

The conceptualiser said with the US reopening for business, the time was right for its US debut.

“The lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions in the state of Florida signalled that they [are] once again open for business. As such, we are really excited to deliver on our unique experience again,” he said.

“I designed Mayhem in a way that it is impossible for patrons to 'spectate' from the sidelines. We focus on creating an experience that will include every patron. 'Let's cause mayhem' is a motto that is chanted by our patrons, and rightfully so, as one does not simply attend this event; it is an event that you have to engage in,” said Garwood.

Mayhem 'Soaka Playground' is Jamaica's largest water party, having emerged on the scene in 2012. The event is widely successful, boasting a large following comprising both locals and tourists in Negril.

Foam cannons, water slides, pools, water trucks and super soakers are staples of the event. However, Garwood said he would be adding a few attractions.

“We also acknowledge that we're entering a whole new ball game when we go to Florida, so we'll be adding a food-inclusive element to complement our drink inclusive element which is all included in one ticket price. So all our patrons have to worry about is having fun, and we'll do the rest,” he said.

Mayhem's inaugural staging in the United States is part of the Sunshine Liquor Festival, a massive food-and- drink-inclusive two-day event which also features party giant Chug It on the first day of the festival, on September 5.