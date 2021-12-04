'Nice' song from Ras Twyn

Reggae artiste Ras Twyn plans to use his music to make the world a better place.

“My decision to become a recording artiste was influenced by spiritual experiences that occurred in my life in 2019. Music is a spiritual calling for me. I only sing songs that carry positive messages because I want to use my music to make this world a better place,” he said.

The St Elizabeth-born singjay is preparing to release So Nice, produced by Conroy Smith on the Good Woman rhythm.

“It's important to celebrate the queen in your life; I'm sure every man can relate to that. So I am dedicating this one to all the beautiful ladies out there,” said Ras Twyn.

So Nice is scheduled to be released on the December 10.

This song will be featured on Ras Twyn's 10-song EP titled Name of Love, slated to be released next January.

“I want the fans to look out for my EP, it's going to be epic. All the songs on it are great. They're going to love it,” he said.

Ras Twyn (given name Dwayne Grant) is from Thornton, St Elizabeth. He currently resides in New Jersey.

He launched his recording career last year with the release of Name of Love, produced by Hundred Productions.

Some of his other songs are The Only Man You'll Want, I'm All Alone, and Rock Your World.