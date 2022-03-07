Rvssian goes platinum, again

Music producer and recording artiste Rvssian continues to earn multi-platinum success in the Latin music market.

Nostalgico, his latest hit featuring Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro and American R&B singer Chris Brown, was certified 5x platinum (Latin) by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) last week.

The certification is for sales of 300,000 units.

Rvssian was upbeat about his latest achievement.

“I gotta thank God first and I feel great about this. I'm also confident it will continue to grow and surpass 5x platinum, because it has only been a few months since release date,” said Rvssian, whose real name is Tarik Johnston.

He shared how the collaboration with Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown came about.

“I had created the beat and I thought Rauw's vocals would complement it. I called him to the studio and played with the idea. He loved it and we instantly recorded the song. I then later presented it to Chris Brown and he fell in love with the track. Then it was history,” said Rvssian.

“Both these artistes are next level. Very talented so it was easy and a great experience,” he continued.

Nostalgico has done well on Billboard's Global 200 and Global Excluding US 200 charts as well as making the top-10 on Billboard's Latin charts including Hot Latin Tracks, Latin Pop Airplay, Latin Rhythm Airplay, and Latin Airplay charts.

“Not to sound extra or anything, but I always knew this song was special. So, I was not surprised that it became a hit,” he said.

The producer made his name working with the likes of Vybz Kartel, J Capri, Charly Black, Demarco, Tarrus Riley, and Konshens before finding a niche in the lucrative Latin/reggaeton market.

“I have experimented in all genres. I think that's how I have kinda created a name for myself, where I can pretty much just do any type of music. The Latin market is very similar to that in Jamaica – same groove and culture. They just want to dance and enjoy the music,” Rvssian explained.

Singjay Shenseea is signed to Rvssian's Rich Immigrants label and he also plays a significant role in her forthcoming debut album Alpha which is scheduled for a March 11 release.

“Yes. Shenseea is also signed to my record label, so we have been working together on her album. And also, I have been working with artistes like Skeng Don, Konshens, Rygin King and many more,” he said.

As it relates to new projects, Rvssian played a role in the production of Rauw Alejandro's EP titled Trap Cake Vol 2 which was released last month.

Nostalgico is the fifth RIAA-certified single for Rvssian. He previously received certifications for Writing on the Wall (April 2020) by French Montano featuring Post Malone and Cardi B (certified gold), Si Tu Lo Dejas featuring Nicky Jam, Farruko, Arcangel and Konshens (6x platinum Latin in Sept 2018), Privado by Nicky Jam, Farruko, Arcangel and Konshens (3x platinum Latin in August 2018) and Passion Whine by Farruko (3x platinum – Latin in January 2016).