'NOT SO, BOUNTY!'

Reggae singer Chris Demontague has come out swinging in defence of Virginia-based reggae band SOJA, challenging Bounty Killer to rethink his comments in the wake of the band's reggae Grammy win earlier this week.

“Mi expect better than that from Bounty Killer, a veteran in the business. What kind of reasoning that? What's this nonsense about reggae best album going to the white folks?” said Chris Demontague. “Reggae music is about peace and love and unity. It's revolutionary. It's about fighting the oppression of the system. Bounty Killer should know better. We all are oppressed by the system, both white and black. We are all people. Big up SOJA for doing good reggae music, nuff work them put in.”

In the wake of SOJA's surprising reggae Grammy win, industry veterans like Bounty Killer reacted negatively, alleging cultural appropriation and race-based favouritism.

“What a big piece a sell out gwaan ya so, white folks winning best reggae album over Jamaicans,” Bounty Killer wrote.

Chris Demontague said SOJA has been doing good reggae over the years and they deserve to win.

“Bounty Killer himself has his greatest success with a white rock band, No Doubt. He even performed with the white folks at the Super Bowl, even get a Grammy for pop. He must not be a hypocrite,” said Chris Demontague.

In 2002, Bounty Killer teamed up with No Doubt, an American rock band from Anaheim, California, for the Sly and Robbie-produced Hey Baby. The 2002 song was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on March 8, 2021 after it sold over 500,000 units for the group's two times platinum Rock Steady album.

The song itself copped the Grammy award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 2003. Dancehall fans always recall Bounty Killer's legendary 2002 Superbowl half-time performance of the song with No Doubt at the Louisiana Superdome.

Chris Demontague will be releasing visuals for his new single Revolution.

The single will be released later this month on the Danger Zone Music imprint on all digital download platforms. The song is one from his seven-song upcoming EP titled Mixed Emotions, which will be released this summer.

“The EP has seven tracks that cover conscious social commentary and lovers' rock. We have a mixture of Afrobeats and trap-reggae fusions throughout the tracks,” he said.

Chris Demontague is known for singles such as Missing You, Couldn't Believe, and Silent Night.