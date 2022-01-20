'Order' comes to TV

House Out of Order, a half-hour sitcom, is scheduled to make its premiere this Sunday, January 23, at 8:00 pm local time on National Black Television Media (NBTV) , an American cable channel found on channel 156 on Flow.

The series was created by Baron Jay Littleton Jr and Christopher Moore. It comprises a Caribbean ensemble of Jamaicans and Trinidadians.

Littleton Jr, an American, explained how the idea for House Out of Order came about.

“I came up with the idea by having a brainstorm phone conversation with my co-creator Christopher Moore during the pandemic. I took experiences from my personal life and of others that I know directly and indirectly and mixed it up in a bowl and came up with House Out of Order,” Littleton Jr told the Jamaica Observer.

“ House Out of Order was written for an American black cast. Bentley Kyle Evans (director) and Trenten Gumbs (executive director) suggested to me what about a Caribbean cast for the sitcom. I was 100 per cent in agreement. It's a niche market that is underserved and Caribbean people need to see themselves on television playing roles that are not stereotype,” he continued.

The first season comprises 10 episodes.

“The process from idea to filming was about nine months. It could have been sooner but Harvest Studios and director Bentley Kyle Evans's schedule was full and once an opening became available, I was ready to execute. The first season will be 10 episodes and our goal is to do 100 episodes and take this into syndication,” said Littleton Jr.

The cast includes Jamaicans Sardia Robinson, Damian Garth Brown and Alicia Irons; and Trinidadians DJ Anna, Rodell “Ro'dey” Cumberbath and Ultra Simmo. Other members of the cast include Ryan Lumas, Devon Stewart, Jovan Marie and Tasia Gill.

Littleton Jr brings a wealth of experience to the table, having previously worked on the African-American television series Mi Casa Mi Casa.

“I got involved in TV production because first I am an actor and secondly, I wanted to give high school college students access into the entertainment business. So, I decided to produce a sitcom that I was in control of, so students can have a place to intern, job shadow and get access into the business of entertainment,” he said.

He gave an insight into what viewers can expect from House Out of Order.

“Comedy, romance, dialogue to entertain, and relationships, to serve an under-represented audience, and to also show that all households are not the same,” he added.