'Please, don't hurt our children'

KEESH Divine, mother of a child diagnosed with cerebral palsy, is appealing to child killers to stop their barbaric acts.

“Please, please, stop killing our innocent children! It hurts my heart, and I know it hurts the heart of every mother out there. I, myself, have a child who especially needs my help because he was not born normal, as most children... When I heard about the killing of the nine-year-old boy in Jamaica I was feeding my child and I found tears running down my cheeks. For the entire night I keep asking myself, 'What the hell is happening in Jamaica?' Gone are the days when every child has a parent in his or her community so it was the duty of every adult to take care of everybody's children,” the UK-based singjay told the Jamaica Observer.

Last Thursday, the nation was gripped by the shocking news that a nine-year-old, Gabriel King, diagnosed with autism, was found with his throat slashed on the back seat of his mother's car along Oak Hill Avenue, Fairfield Estate, in St James.

Police reports are that the mother was driving along Tucker main road when she slowed down to negotiate some potholes. She was attacked and pulled out of the vehicle by her attacker, who sped off with the vehicle. The car was later discovered with her son, still in the back of the vehicle, with his throat slashed.

UNICEF Jamaica is particularly alarmed by the number of Jamaican children who die violently and are regularly subjected to sexual violence and violence discipline in homes, schools, and communities.

Between January 1 to October 2017 some 47 children were murdered in Jamaica; 32 children were murdered the year before.

Keesh Divine says the laws should be so tough on child killers that these barbaric men are even afraid to look at children.

She is also recommending that schools introduce, from basic to secondary level, a conflict resolution course, especially for males.

Keesh Divine, whose given name is Mikesha Brown, is promoting her latest single Brighter Days. The song, a Don Richie Production, is slated to be released before month end, along with its accompanying music video.

“The world is seeing some very gloomy days with COVID still hanging over our heads and violence, so right now people need to hear inspiring songs... I asked Father God to find the right song which the nation would like to hear now... The song was recorded in Don Richie Studio located in Birmingham, UK,” she said.

Keesh Divine was born in Kingston and grew up in Montego Bay, St James.

“I am from a musical family with both father, Michael “Mickey Culture” Brown, and brother, Michael “Mica Brown” Brown Jr, being artistes,” she said.

She discovered her musical side while attending Mount Alvernia High School. She migrated to the United Kingdom in 2012.

She recorded her first song, Fun Time, on Don Richie label in 2021. Her other songs include Life Purpose, Divine Grace, and Love for You.