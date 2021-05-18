'Podchats' with Dermot Hussey

'Podchats' with Dermot HusseyTuesday, May 18, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
IN 1973 when Dermot Hussey began recording his personal interviews, the tape recorder was still cutting edge. The Internet was getting into gear 27 years later when he conducted the last of 43 interviews he plans to share with listeners of his Riffin Radio Podcast .
The weekly series debuted on January 29. To date, the veteran broadcaster has aired his conversations with Toots Hibbert, Bunny Wailer, Alpha Blondy, Sade, Roberta Flack, Eddy Grant and Harry Belafonte.
“The response has been good, based on downloads and subscriptions, with 16 episodes posted on the platforms Spotify, Apple, Google, Amazon, Stitcher and iHeart,” Hussey, 77, told the Jamaica Observer.
He stressed that adapting to evolving formats introduces him and his archives to different demographics and markets.
“It's always stimulating to work in different platforms as they help to energise you with what they offer,” said Hussey.
The interviews not only cover the respected musicologist's sit-downs with famous artistes, but his drive to introduce variety to Jamaican radio during the 1970s to 1990s through programmes like the Inner Ear which aired on the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation.
Hussey's most famous interview was done in 1974 with Bob Marley in Kingston. At the time, the singer/songwriter was promoting his Natty Dread album for Island Records.
He plans to rebroadcast interviews on his Riffin Radio Podcast with firebrand poet Linton Kwesi Johnson and roots singer Garnet Silk who died in 1994.
The Kingston-born Hussey was one of the original hosts at SiriusXM satellite radio station when it debuted in 2001. He is a co-host for The Joint from Mondays to Fridays; on Sunday, Hussey presents the station's Real Jazz show.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy