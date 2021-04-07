'Powerful' organisers pay tribute to Bert Rose

THE organising committee of the Powerful Women & Men Perform for Charity show is expressing sadness at the passing of Bert Rose, former lead dancer with the National Dance Theatre Company (NDTC).

Rose, 81, died in the University Hospital of the West Indies, Kingston, on April 1. It is reported he was ailing for some time.

The former dancer was producer of the Powerful Women & Men show.

“His expertise and experience in theatre contributed immeasurably to the high quality of presentations for which the show has been known over the past 19 years,” said the concert's organisers in a release sent to the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“We offer condolences to Bert's family and friends during this time of mourning and reflection,” the release concluded.

The charity show has raised more than $100 million to assist Mustard Seed Communities (MSC) take care of the 600 abandoned children in their care. The event was founded by Thyra Heaven, board member of MSC in charge of fund-raising.

Rose was among the 15 dancers at the genesis of the NDTC which was the brainchild of Professor Rex Nettleford and Eddy Thomas. Among the founding members were other names who went on to make a name for themselves in the world of dance. They included Joyce Campbell, Sheila Barnett, Barbara Requa and Monica McGowan. In 1970, Rose teamed with Barnett and Requa to form the Jamaica School of Dance, which is now part of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

In a recent post on its Instagram page, the NDTC said Rose brought great energy and enthusiasm to the company, as well as a powerful stage presence and performing talent to the stage. His early training was with the Eddy Thomas Dance Workshop and summer school hosted by The University of the West Indies. This was enhanced by diverse dance experiences from the Martha Graham School of Contemporary Dance in the United States, as well as being a performer in Off Broadway productions.

The company also pointed to his gifts of technical facility, theatrical flair and lyrical quality.

For his contribution to dance, Rose was recognised with the Order of Distinction in the rank of Officer from the Government and people of Jamaica, and the silver Musgrave Medal from the Institute of Jamaica.

— BB