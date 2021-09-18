'Rallo' returns to his roots

Entertainment publicist Ralston “Rallo” Barrett is returning to his musical roots.

The Negril native, who began his career in the early 1990s as a producer/artiste manager, is again taking a stab at music production.

“I'm happy to get back in the production game. It's a part of the business that is very dear to my heart. I love working in the studios with talented musicians, artistes, and engineers to create music. I have a high level of appreciation for the creative process that it takes to produce good music,” said Barrett.

Barrett's latest effort is a hard-driving dancehall rhythm titled Sobriety Test. This is the first project to be released on the Symphony B Records imprint — a label that was created as gift to his five-year-old daughter Symphony Barrett.

The nine-track album features songs such as Capleton's Nuh Friendy Thing (Still Sober), Delly Ranx's Blaze It Blaze, Jahbar I's Rebel With a Spirit, Sudu Mos-I's Man a Winner, Tellah's Peace and Love, Ffurious's Clean Mi Clean, Venjahnce's Ganja Train, Jah Wiz's You've Got To Try, and Fyah Stick's Education is the Key.

“I'm pleased about this project; the songs on the rhythm are excellent. It's my first project in a long while, and I hope it will be well received. I'm going to put a lot of promotion behind it to ensure its success,” he said.

The Sobriety Test rhythm is distributed by VPAL Music and is scheduled to be released on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Amazon and Spotify on September 24.

Barrett is a veteran entertainment publicist and over the past two decades he has worked with some of the biggest acts in reggae and dancehall music, including Richie Spice, Protoje, Mr Vegas, Spice, Ninja Man, Gyptian, Rygin King, and Chronic Law.