'SCRATCH' PERRY'S BILLBOARD TREK

LEE “Scratch” Perry, the eccentric artiste/producer who died on August 29, has left a lasting legacy on the Billboard albums charts. He not only charted several titles, but he also outsold several of his dancehall contemporaries.

Throughout his career, he charted 17 titles between the world, reggae, and dance/electronic albums charts.

His voyage on the Billboard charts began in 1990 with From the Secret Laboratory peaking at eight on the World Albums chart.

The Billboard Reggae Albums chart came into existence in the early 1990s. However, it wasn't until 2006 that he made his presence felt on that table with Panic in Babylon which stalled at 13.

Repentance fared better in 2008, rising to a peak of six.

Two years later, Sound System Scratch: Lee Perry's Dub Plate Mixes (1973-1979) hit number 10, while in 2011 he charted two titles Rise Again (eight) and Return of Sound System Scratch: More Lee Perry Dub Plate Mixes and Rarities (which also stalled at number eight).

In 2012, The Orbserver in the Star House was 23 on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart, while over on the Reggae Albums chart, it fared better at number four.

Two other titles charted on the reggae table in 2012: The Sound Doctor: Black Ark Singles and Dub Plates (1972-1978) reached nine, while High Plains Drifter also topped out at nine.

More Tales from the Observatory (The Orb featuring Lee Scratch Perry) shot to six in 2013, while Lee Perry and His Upsetters Present: Roaring Lion rose to 12 in 2014 and Back on the Controls reached five that same year.

Super Ape Returns to Conquer by Lee Scratch Perry and Subatomic Sound System stalled at five in October 2017.

In 2019, Perry scored multiple entries, including his first and only chart-topper. Rainford reached number two, Heavy Rain hit number one, Life of the Planets (EP) hit number three, and Roots Reggae Dub (Special Edition) sailed to three.

His most recent effort, Roast Fish Collie Weed and Corn Bread, was eight in June of this year.

Born in Kendal, Hanover, Perry made his name in the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s.

His Upsetter label produced some of the greatest reggae songs, including Small Axe and Duppy Conqueror by the Wailers.

In 2003, he won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for Jamaican E T.