'Shen' continues her chart climb

After making her entry on four separate Billboard R&B charts last week with R U That featuring rapper 21 Savage, Shenseea makes upward moves on this week's charts.

On Rap Airplay, R U That inches up from 25 to 24, while over on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, it skips from 34 to 31.

On the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, R U That bounces from 37 to 35, while on Rhythmic Top 40 Airplay, it creeps from 36 to 35.

Alpha, Shenseea's first full-length project for Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records, is expected to make a huge splash on next week's Billboard charts.

Over on to the streaming and sales-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers clock 114 weeks in the number one spot with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Shaggy's hits laden collection Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection continues to hover around in the number two spot, while Sean Paul's British silver-certified Dutty Classics Collection is steady at three.

UB40's Greatest Hits shoots up from 10 to four, World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are five and six, respectively, while Sean Paul's Grammy-winning Dutty Rock is seven.

Sean Paul appears at number eight with the EP Mad Love: The Prequel, while Gold by Bob Marley and the Wailers re-enters at nine.

Damian “Junior Gong” Marley closes out the chart at 10 with his Grammy-winning set Welcome to Jamrock.

Here's a quick glance at other Billboard charts, on the Global 200 Excluding US chart, Nostalgico by Rvssian featuring Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown which was recently certified 5x platinum (Latin) by the Recording Industry Association of America, parachutes from 188 to 199.

No Lie by Sean Paul and Dua Lipa backtracks from 113 to 142, while Cheap Thrills by Sia featuring Sean Paul loses steam slipping from 153 to 161.

On Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart, the 1994 platinum-selling single Here Comes the Hotstepper by Ini Kamoze falls from 11 to 21.

Chart Trivia

A look at the Billboard Reggae Albums chart dated March 16, 2002, reveals that Bob Marley and the Wailers, Shaggy, Damian Marley, and UB40 all had entries on the chart exactly 20 years ago.

Bob Marley and the Wailers reigned at number one with One Love: The Very Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers, while Mr Lover Lover (The Best of Shaggy) was number two.

Still Blazin (VP Records) by Capleton was number three, while Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers was number four.

Half Way Tree by Damian “Junior Gong” Marley was five, while The Very Best of UB40 was number six.

Tanto Metro and Devonte's And the Beat Goes On was seven, Reggae Gold (VP Records) was eight, Log On by Elephant Man (Greensleeves Records) was number nine.

Stays on My Mind by Sanchez was 13 while My Crew, My Dawgs by TOK was 14.