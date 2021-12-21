'Spider-Man' rocks with Marley

SPIDER-MAN: No Way Home star Tom Holland says Bob Marley's critically acclaimed Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and The Wailers is his singular musical companion for any dystopian experience.

He made the declaration on Saturday during an IMDb question-and-answer session with co-star Zendaya, who plays Spider-Man/Peter Parker's love interest.

The duo were fielding questions from fans of the billion-dollar film franchise.

The question: “If you had no way home and could only have one album and one snack to bring with you, what would you choose?” was selected from a post bearing the Twitter handle @dayareads.

The British actor and the Emmy award-winning American actress initially bantered that he'd likely just casually choose from an era-specific compilation album similar to NOW [That's What I Call Music], before he soberly named the Billboard mainstay and iconic best-selling reggae album.

“Do you know what I'd take?” the Marvel superhero quipped, before adding: “I would take Bob Marley's Legend – the remastered one.”

Zendaya, who plays Michelle Jones – a variation of the comic's beloved “MJ” character, quickly chimed in: “Ooh, that's a good one, that's a good one.”

Holland effortlessly singled out the reggae king's most commercially successful work as that one album he would choose to chaperone him through a 'no way home' worse-case scenario event.

Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and The Wailers ranks as one of Billboard's perennial charters. Earlier this year, Marley's album became only the second album to have a 13-year run on the Billboard 200 chart. The album (inching to 800 weeks) is only surpassed by Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon (more than 1,000 weeks).

The almost 40-year-old album was released in 1984, some three years after the Jamaican musician died from cancer at the age of 36.

Legend managed to cracked the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart for the first time seven years ago, and has sold more than 33 million copies to date. The album has sat at the top of the Billboard Reggae Chart for two consecutive years. Additionally, according to Billboard, Legend logged a stellar sixth-place finish – bookended by Queen's Greatest Hits and Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon – among 2020's 10 best-selling vinyls.

In a dissimilar but noteworthy fashion, Holland and his band of co-stars are currently wrapping up the Spider-Man: No Way Home global press tour – after weeks in full media promoting blitz mode – ending an extraordinary five-year stint as the recognisibly, and equally endearing, friendly neighbourhood Avenger.

Spider-Man: No Way Home earned US$260 million in North America on the weekend.