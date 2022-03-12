'Strappa' Silvera shoots for cops

JAMAICAN-BORN, US-based film director Leon “Strappa” Silvera of L.A.S. Creative Vision Production feels that while the police deserve the recent pay hike, they must build a mutual relationship with communities if they are to see any substantial reduction in crime.

“As I see it, there is going to be a hard task to change this mentality overnight. We may need to step up the quality of our graduates — not necessary through improved education, but ongoing courses to improve their attitudes in dealing with the public,” he said.

On February 20, 2022 the Jamaica Police Federation accepted the Government's wage offer — a four per cent increase in wages and salary-related allowances for the contract period April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. This represents $1.8 billion more in the revised budget for the 2021/2022 fiscal year to purchase more vehicles, and for the stores and armoury.

Meanwhile, the police are celebrating success in their drive to remove dangerous weapons off the streets.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, 104 guns were seized over a one-month-and-five-day period, which had not occurred in the last four years. This was between January 1 and February 5, 2022.

Leon “Strappa” Silvera' s latest project is a series of music videos from deejay Militant, born Cedric Moodie.

Silvera, born in Portland, was raised by his grandmother as his mother, Paula Brown, migrated to the United Kingdom. He was given a digital camera by his mother and that's is how he developed his love for videography.

He enrolled in Creative Production and Training Centre and studied television production, shooting, script writing, and editing. He produced his first video, Ova Ya So Betta (Da Jigga) at 17.

Silvera has done videos for Jamaican artistes including Life (Natty King), Rise (Lutan Fyah), and Independent Woman, Money Ooh (Macka Diamond).

He migrated to Philadelphia in 2016 where he is currently based.