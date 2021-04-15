'Striving' to change lives through music

WHEN long time friends Hopeton Bailey, Deal “Blacks” Miller and Oneil Foreman merged forces to start Strive Time Productions over a year ago, little did they know that their entity would become a catalyst to inspire at-risk youths in the Sandy Bay community of Clarendon.

“Years ago, our community was very peaceful, interesting and fun. Unfortunately, things have changed. We strongly believe that we can create a shift in paradigm, which will see the youth in the community thinking and acting in a more positive and uplifting way,” Bailey, an England-based motivational speaker, author and community growth and development leader, told the Jamaica Observer.

The label is geared towards promoting positivity, peace, community spirit and camaraderie, and hopefully will create employment for youths with musical talent.

“We started out with Bobo Wiseman (Oneil Foreman) as one of our main artistes, and since the studio opened up officially in January 2021, we have been working on a medley project called Who Gonna Do It? with 10 artistes on it,” said Miller, Strive Time Productions co-founder.

The single, released on the Strive Time Productions and Howsa Payne imprints, was released last month on all digital platforms. The engineer of the project was Payne Mendez. The artistes featured on the song are Emanuel Stain, Payne Mendez, and Alva Black, who are all from Sandy Bay, as well as Loyal Flames, Dervin, Hamma 1, Garison Youth, Volkano, Stratus and Bobo Wiseman.

“It is an inspirational song that urges young people to strive and just do it. We have been getting a great reaction from disc jockeys,” Bailey said.

“Our aim is to sign at least 100 artistes by the end of 2022. We are confident in our project that we have the skills and expertise in Sandy Bay to create a massive, indelible positive impact on the music industry,” Bailey continued.

Bailey, who migrated to England in 2006 as a teacher, now holds a master's degree in education and is founder and CEO of the Aspirers Society UK, which works with and uplifts disadvantaged youth and those from low socio-economic backgrounds.

“We're in this for the long haul, we choose to light a candle instead of cursing the darkness, we want to inspire people and change lives,” Bailey concluded. “Let's do it together.”