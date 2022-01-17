'Talk di things!'

RECORD producer and music executive Cordel “Skatta” Burrell is bemoaning the inaction of Jamaicans in assisting to curb with the current crime wave.

In a social media post, Burrell said he continues to be disappointed with Jamaicans who remain silent and fail to report what they know in order to reduce the level of criminality currently sweeping the island.

“How [do] we stand by and allow the very few bent on evil to continue succeeding and plunder the innocent?” Burrell questioned.

“Remember, silence means consent. Everyone [remains] quiet until it reaches their doorstep, and then you have those hypocrites who [are] friends and families of these vampires who continue to support them and encourage the wrongs, for whatever reason. If you all think you are safe, don't worry, everyone's time is coming when they will be at the mercy of these vampires and begging for their lives,” he continued.

Burrell's comments come in the wake of heightened crime figures, including a carjacking that resulted in the abduction and murder of a nine-year-old autistic child in Montego Bay last week.

The number of homicides has also been on the rise, which has led to the imposition of zones of special operation (ZOSOs) in one section of the Corporate Area. And only yesterday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced another such operation in the crime-plaged Westmoreland capital, Savanna-la-Mar.

The security measure, which will be in place for 60 days, includes Russia, Dalling Street and Dexter Street.

Jamaica recorded more than 1,400 murders in 2021 and, according to police statistics, there were 37 deaths in the first eight days of 2022 — January 1 to January 8, 2022 — a number which represented a 32 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year.

Burrell is urging Jamaicans to act now before it is too late.

“Act now or wait until it is too late — the choice is ours. Proactive measures are needed to curtail this crime-ridden society that continues to grow, and the onus is on every single Jamaican — none exempt — to do their part. [Cyaa] believe we [are] this quiet when kids' lives are being taken, yet we have children of our own and expect them to grow in a place such as this and ever be safe?” Burrell questioned.

Burrell has years of experience as a producer. A former resident judge on the now-defunct television reality talent series, Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall, he has also produced a number of hit songs, with Pull Up by Mr Vegas, Move Your Body by Jabba and Nina Sky, and Jook Gal (Wine Wine) by Young Bloodz, Twista, Kiprich and Elephant Man hitting the Billboard charts.

In recent years, he has worked as in-house producer with Josef Bagdanovich's DownSound Records.