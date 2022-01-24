'Tess' for Cali fest

AFTER nearly a two-year wait due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Jamaican singer Tessellated is set to return to the stage. He is slated to make his début on the upcoming three-day Cali Vibe Festival.

“I'm really excited to get back into the swing of things in the live scene. It was just at the start of a tour in 2020 when everything was cut short, so [I'm] just grateful things are finally coming together again,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The event is slated for the Marina Green Park, Long Beach, California, between February 4-6, 2022. Other Jamaican acts billed for the show include Amanyea, Barrington Levy, Blvk H3ro, Jesse Royal, Koffee, Lila Ike, Mr Vegas, and Naomi Cowan.

Tessellated, whose given name is Joshua Meeks, said his last live show was March 2020. In the interim, he has tapped into his creativity.

“I've done some virtual things over the last couple years. [I've been] creating as much as possible, making plans, keeping sane and healthy,” he said.

During the latter part of 2020 the 24-year-old released an EP titled Tropics Vol 1. So far, he's pleased with its reception.

“The reception was solid, but definitely looking forward to performing those tracks live,” he added.

Tessellated shot to fame in 2017 when he teamed with Amindi K Frost and Valleyz on the hit song Pine and Ginger.

In 2020 he signed a publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing. His 2016 recording I Learnt Some Jazz Today (re-released in 2019) topped Billboard's Smooth Jazz Songs chart. The song was later featured in the Apple AirPods commercial Bounce and was nominated for a US Prime Time Emmy Award in 2020.

In the meantime, he says fans can expect to hear fresh material during his set at Cali Vibe Fest.

“I have a whole lot of new music ready to go, so definitely will be previewing some at the festival,” the singer continued.

With the extra time on his hands due to the dormancy of the entertainment industry, Tessellated said he got a chance to indulge in leisure activities.

“I spent a lot of time exploring different creative outlets which definitely helped to create balance with everything going on. Watched a ton of movies and shows in 2020 as well, but I got burned out off that and now I hardly watch anything,” he said.

Tessellated further said he has new material in the works.

“There's always new things in the works that is to be announced,” he told the Observer.