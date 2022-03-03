'Trap-ped!'

NOTED audio engineer, producer, and artiste manager Shane Brown is highlighting the absence of a feel-good element in popular Jamaican music at this time.

For Brown, that factor was the main drawing card for the various genres of the music from this country, and was always part of the appeal on the international stage.

“Music is about moods. It's about taking the audience on a journey and having them experience the energy of the artiste. I find that the music that is now popular is missing that. Trap doesn't have that... you can't dance to trap music, which is what people look forward to in our music. As a producer and engineer I record trap, reggae and dancehall music, but one of the things I have noticed is that the trap artistes are having to remix their songs on-stage in order to make a connection with the audience, so why not just do it in the studio? Every other genre of music is coming with a force and the truth is, we will be left behind if we don't start understanding the market. People say a lot of things about Vybz Kartel, but the truth is he records all kinds of music, including trap, but he never leaves out classic dancehall and reggae. Popcaan is also venturing into all kinds of things, which is good for the artiste and the music,” Brown told the Jamaica Observer.

His comment comes in light of one of his most recent releases, Mama Remix, a retake on the original A Mother's Love by Popcaan and Beres Hammond, but this time featuring a trifecta of some of the music's top acts — Hammond, Sizzla, and Popcaan.

Brown explained that he has the novel coronavirus pandemic to blame for this latest work. He shared that prior to the commencement of the global health crisis, nearly two years ago, his hectic schedule servicing his artistes and clients didn't allow him much downtime. However with the entertainment industry, and live performances in particular, being deeply affected he was forced into the studio and forged an even closer bond with Hammond.

“I pride myself on being innovative, and one of the things I have always strived to do is bridge the gap between the generations. Out of that, last year we had God is Love with Beres and Popcaan. What I want to do is to motivate the young people by introducing them to the foundation.. It's not that we are fighting what they are doing, I just want to highlight that trap [music] can't maintain a career. So, I had to lead by example, rather than just talking. I had to show that I can take a song, shift the tempo and produce something that will have greater appeal — as that fun, party element is missing. I had to show that as an artiste you have to balance your musical output. No career in Jamaica is built on one so-called genre. Look at Beres, his career spans R&B, lovers' rock, reggae, and dancehall. The same is true for Shabba, Buju and Busy Signal,” he said.

Brown further shared that it is important to educate the young artistes but also shared that producers like himself and others in the local industry have a role to play in creating a particular mindset in the young acts.

“A lot of us sit and complain about where the music is heading but the question is, 'What are we doing?' Look at the industry — only a handful of our artistes can tour. When I say 'tour' I don't mean a weekend. I'm talking a tour bus on the road for eight weeks or more, doing shows back to back, with teams working out profit and loss, daily schedules... We are not making music to fit the demands of the audience — we are just catering to one set. The answer lies in giving the same support and energy to every genre. Jamaica's motto is 'Out of many one people'... Our motto should be, 'Out of many, one music',” said Brown.

He noted that there was absolutely no resistance from Hammond, Sizzla or Popcaan to his suggestion for Mama Remix.

“When I first pitched it to Beres his words were, 'That's how it should have been recorded in the first place.' I wanted to add value to the track so decided on Sizzla. When I told him where I wanted to take it with the other voices, he had no problem. This project was not arrived at from a selfish place, not egotistical, as we are all in the same industry and this is what we need. I just completed a track with Bounty Killer and Jashii. This is the first gun tune I have ever recorded in my career... it's not me. But I thought to myself, 'I watched a lot of Clint Eastwood movies and still like him as an actor, so if there's backlash we'll just have to deal with it.' But again, this was me playing my part,” he said.

“I know Mama Remix may be a hard song to break into the market based on the lack of support for certain genres and the fact that popularity is only derived from popular stuff. But this is my response to playing my part to preserve all aspects of the music, and I couldn't be saying this without first looking into the musical mirror,” said Brown.