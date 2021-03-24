'Use herbs fight COVID'Wednesday, March 24, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
Roots-reggae singer Vincenzo the Conqueror believes the Government should be putting more focus on the use of natural herbs in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
“The cure for all sicknesses and viruses are natural herbs, so the Government needs to visit our gardens and fields,” said Vincenzo the Conqueror.
The 50-year-old believes there is a herb for the treatment of all ailments. He lists lime, ginger, turmeric, garlic, fever grass, and moringa seeds as part of his arsenal.
“I use them to make tea, and it's proven effective because me and my family are not affected by any form of cold or flu. You can also cut onions and place in a room for it to absorb any harmful substances in the air,” he said.
He also encourages the adherence to protocols, including the wearing of masks and sanitising.
As of yesterday, Jamaica recorded more than 36,000 positive cases, with 542 deaths.
He says the pandemic has affected his earnings as an artiste.
“I haven't been able to tour Europe as I normally would at this time of the year. Nonetheless, I focus my energy in the studio making more music,” said the singer.
Vincenzo the Conqueror, whose real name is Vincent George Clarke, is from St Catherine but now resides in the United States. He describes himself as a versatile artiste, performing multiple genres of music including reggae, dancehall, and dub poetry.
He says his music is inspired by life events.
“My inspiration comes from life experiences. I also take inspiration from the great Peter Tosh and I write about my life story and other people's experiences, whether it be good or bad,” said Vincenzo the Conqueror.
Vincenzo the Conqueror began recording and releasing music two years ago. His latest singles, include Life's Train, Freedom Only Love, Crying Cheater, and Generation Rise.
