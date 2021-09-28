'Words' with meaning from Irie AC

'Words' with meaning from Irie ACTuesday, September 28, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
ON his 2020 album, King of Reggae Refix , singer Irie AC put a Jamaican spin to hit songs by pop stars such as Maroon 5 and Sam Smith. His latest set, In My Own Words , lives up to its title.
The album, his fifth, contains 15 original songs. According to the Connecticut-based artiste, they are “coming from my heart and soul”.
He dedicates two of the tracks to special women in his life. Hallelujah is for his mother, one of his biggest supporters, who died from COVID-19 this year.
So Many Girls, lead single from In My Own Words, is done for his wife.
“It's hard to pick a favourite, because all the songs evoke different vibes. Hallelujah was written for my Mommy, who recently passed; she knew that it was coming but did not get the chance to hear it,” said Irie AC. “All the others have special meaning in my life and hope it does [also hold special meaning] for my listeners.”
Irie AC (real name Andrew Comrie) is originally from Lluidas Vale, St Catherine. Since 1992 he has lived in the United States and was a member of the marine corps.
Even while in the service, he never lost sight of his musical aspirations. There was a burning desire to emulate Dennis Brown and Sanchez, two of his heroes.
For In My Own Words Irie AC worked with several producers, including Christopher Meredith and Mario Ramsey, to help enhance his songs which also include Sweet Reggae Music and Chilling.
“I want my listeners to feel the different emotions and the passion that is reggae music — an escape from reality — and feel that positive vibes,” he said.
