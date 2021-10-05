10 hunt Miss Universe Ja title

THE 10 finalists competing for the coveted crown and title Miss Universe Jamaica were revealed at the AC Hotel Kingston last Saturday.

The finalists appeared in swimwear by Vietnamese swimsuit manufacturer Cacdemode before they were presented with sashes by their respective sponsors.

Trudy-Ann Peart, who is also Miss Universe Jamaica North East (Miss Heaven's Fesco), said she entered the pageant to inspire others.

“I entered the Miss Universe Jamaica pageant because I wanted to inspire someone else. I also want to do what I can in assisting persons with mental health, especially among the youth in Jamaica. I want to help them to perform to their optimum in what they do,” said Peart.

Keronica Lewis is sponsored by Wash on Wheels.

“I believe that this is such an instrumental platform for any young woman to express their values and give back to the community through the altruism project. I am using this platform to shed light on the homelessness in Jamaica and also youth advocacy,” she explained.

For Lauren Less (Miss Donna's Caribbean Restaurant), it has been a dream of hers to enter the pageant.

“Entering this pageant has been a dream of mine. And growing up now, being interested in both beauty and altruism, the pageant offers the perfect platform for what I want to do in the future,” Less shared.

Deana Soares (Miss Universe Jamaica Central), who is sponsored by Icon Megastore, is from St Elizabeth. A former student at Hampton School for Girls, she has a degree in medical sciences from The University of the West Indies.

“I've always had a love for pageantry during my younger years, but when you grow older you realise the importance of supporting your community, and I think pageants are a great platform for every young woman to do,” she said.

Chavelle Kavanaugh is Miss Universe Jamaica West 2021. Sponsored by AM Shipz, she sees the pageant's focus on wellness as aligning with her goals.

“I love the idea of what they're trying to do. It's not just about beauty, it's also about promoting wellness. I'm a sports massage therapist and an exercise therapist, and I promote that and want to share that,” said Kavanaugh.

In a recent interview, national director of the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation Mark McDermoth shared that attracting sponsorship had been a challenge. A few sponsors have now come on board.

They include Lasco Curves, V8 Energy Drink (Cari-Med Limited), Body by Roxanne & Co, Heaven's Fesco, R Hotel, HTG Engineering Consultants, and Clinicare Pharmacy.

Kemeisha Oates of Body by Roxanne & Co said the alignment with the pageant was a no-brainer for her.

“We are into natural soaps and wellness, so I thought it was a good thing to do. It's a premium and luxury brand to align with and I am very excited about the partnership,” said Oates.

Nadine Thomas-Hylton is senior brand manager at Cari-Med, who handles V8 Energy.

“V8 Energy is one of those energy drinks that's made from plant energy. It's very natural and good for you. This pageant can be a bit rigorous at times, and you have to always be energetic, so that's the synergy. We wish the girls all the luck in the competition,” said Thomas-Hylton, who wore the Miss Universe Jamaica crown in 1997.

Nathan Heaven, who manages the Fesco Service Station in Mandeville, is happy to once again partner with the pageant.

“We've been with the brand for many years now and we support empowering women. It's really been a pleasure and its all about nation- building,” said Heaven.

The grand coronation of Miss Universe Jamaica 2021 will be held virtually from a resort on the north coast on October 30.

The 10 finalists are:

* Lauren Less — Miss Donna's Caribbean Restaurant;

* Aaliyah Barnett — Miss Curves;

* Kaydean Sterling — Miss Body By Roxanne and Co;

* Keronica Lewis — Miss Wash On Wheels;

* Kim Marie Spence — Miss R Hotel Kingston;

* Deana Soares — Miss Universe Jamaica Central 2021 — Miss Icon Megastore;

* Trishani Weller — Miss Universe Jamaica East 2021 — Miss HTG Engineering Consultants Ltd;

* Trudy-Ann Peart — Miss Universe Jamaica Northeast 2021 — Miss Heaven's Fesco;

* Jianna Thompson — Miss Universe Jamaica Northwest 2021 — Miss Clinicare Pharmacy; and,

* Chavelle Kavanaugh — Miss Universe Jamaica West 2021 — Miss AM Shipz