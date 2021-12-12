With only weeks under its belt since it began its run at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End, Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical has copped an armful of nominations for Britain's WhatsOnStage Awards.

The production has received a total of 10 nominations for the popular awards which recognises excellence in theatrical productions in England.

Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical has been recognised for Best New Musical; Best Direction – Clint Dyer; Best Performer in a male identifying role in a musical – Arinze Kene; Best Supporting performer in a female identifying role in a musical – Gabrielle Brooks; Best Choreography – Shelley Maxwell; Best Costume Design – Lisa Duncan; Best Graphic Design – Michael Nash Associates; Best Lighting Design – Charles Balfour; Best Musical Direction – Sean Green; and Best Video Design – Tal Yarden.

According to WhatsOnStage, the nominations were decided on by thousands of theatre goers across the country who nominate their favourite performers and shows in a number of categories. When the nominations close, the top nominees in each of those categories are put forward for the final public vote along with the short-listed nominees in the technical categories.

The short list for the technical categories — choreography, costume design, direction, graphic design, lighting design, musical direction, set design, sound design, and video design — was decided by an independent panel of industry experts appointed by WhatsOnStage. Their short list, along with the nominees in the other categories, will then be voted on by the general public on the WhatsOnStage website.

Voting closes on January 21, 2022 ahead of the announcement and presentation to winners on February 27.

Director of Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical Clint Dyer expressed delight at the accolades being heaped on his latest production.

“We're all over the moon... over the moon. Ten nominations is a real sign of the appreciation and the perceived excellence of the work. Of course, it means that the production has a stronger hold in the West End and more of a likely chance of being able to stay even longer and transfer abroad... all those things. The awards does make a big difference in those sort of areas. So we are over the moon. Me, personally ... yeah, I'm really chuffed. Many a time I've had my shows being nominated for many awards but it is a special thing when you get singled out. However, one tries to hide from the notion that awards mean anything, but it still makes you excited and thrilled and its very humbling to have people recognise and point you out,” Dyer told the Jamaica Observer.

Jamaican choreographer Shelly Maxwell was also delighted with the nominations both for herself as well as the cast and crew of the production.

“I feel very proud that the production is standing so firmly on two legs given all the effort that has gone into making it from everyone on the creative team including myself. To receive a nomination for this particular production, which tells this particular story, of course, is a great honour because I feel like I am continuing to carry the Jamaican flag and to hold it high as many other people have done before me. So this nomination feels very personal feels like one that is not only reflective of my journey in the industry but is also one that accents the talent of Jamaica-born creatives,” said Maxwell.

With unlimited access to Marley's music catalogue, the team of writer Lee Hall and director Dyer captures the rebellious spirit and story of the reggae king who died in May 1981 at age 36. Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical traces Marley's story — from rural Jamaica to gritty Trench Town and superstardom.