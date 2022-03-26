10Tik, Yaksta to go live

Entertainers 10Tik and Yaksta will be performing at an event dubbed Acoustic Live at the Bamboo Splash Lawn at 90 Barbican Road, St Andrew, on March 31.

“Live music is back! Live entertainment in the soul of the city is back and the whole industry is buzzing about this live acoustic showcase. This will be Yaksta's first major show in Kingston so there is a lot of interest in the show. This will be an opportunity for 10Tik to show his versatility as well,” said Natalee Jacas, one of the principals of Bamboo Splash Entertainment.

Yaksta will be backed by his band, Skalawagz, while 10Tik will be backed by the Tower band.

“This is also an opportunity for Yaksta and 10Tik to perform their single, Freedom, live for the first time,” said Jacas.

The event will be first of many live events at the venue as there will be live showcases once a month featuring artistes including Dre Island and Marcia Griffths.

Last year, both 10Tik and Yaksta collaborated on Freedom. A video for the project, produced by Swardawg Records, Bigga One Music and Khaos Music, racked up over 1.7 million views.

10Tik dominated airwaves last year with Roll Deep — a song that speaks to betrayal and treachery — which racked up over 16 million YouTube views. The former fireman followed up with The Real Way, Freedom ft Yaksta, Burning Issue, and We Nuh Like War.

Yaksta made his mark with the pro-growth, farming-over-flossing social piece, Ambition, which amassed over 10 million views on YouTube.

The entertainer sat in the gallery of Gordon House in St Andrew last week as Prime Minister Andrew Holness praised him and quoted the lyrics of the 2021 release.