2OfAKind eyes big break

REGGAE duo 2OfAKind is hoping that the EP She's Bad will give them their big break.

“We really do hope this EP can fly some gates and knock down some doors for us in the music space and get we ting like Chronixx,” Shane Stephens, half of the duo, told the Jamaica Observer.

Released on June 24, the six-song She's Bad is self-produced by the twin's Kindemmusic label.

In addition to the title track, the EP's tracklisting comprises Kudos Mama, Love With Meaning, Wate Pumi, One Reason, and Return Natural.

“Our style of music is somewhat a representation of sounds that inspire us like the foundation reggae as well as country and R&B. I'd say the sound is along the lines of lovers' rock and roots-reggae,” said Stephens.

The EP follows their last album The Roots, a 13-track set released five years ago. Other works include the albums Nubian Star and Friday.

The brothers, who hail from St Thomas, and are past students of Seaforth High School. They believe their sound makes them stand out.

“Firstly, I think the unity and brotherly love that we depict. Our different styles, harmonies, even penmanship, and we nuh look bad,” said Shawn Stephens, the other sibling.

The two began singing in church as children, before making their debut 17 years ago.

“[We] always had this passion as far as I can remember. [We were] singing in church from eye deh a we knee. But, the career officially began in 2004 when we met Danny Breakenridge from Upstairs Music and we recorded our first project called Nubian Star,” he added.