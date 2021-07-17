3T Krush seeking Top Dolla

TOP Dolla is the latest song from on-the-rise dancehall deejay 3T Krush. Released two months ago, it is self-produced on his Trap Hall Music imprint.

“I wouldn't put myself in a category, mi just a do music overall – R&B, dancehall, rap. I know the rhythm would point to a particular brand, Trap Dancehall, but mi jus' go with the vibes that the music gives me, and ah Trap Hall my ting de,” he said.

“The girls dem love mi swag. The response to the song has been great and more producers are starting to send beats my way, so I am planning to step up things this summer,” he continued.

3T Krush (given name Tyrone Smith) grew up in Spanish Town, St Catherine. He attended Jonathan Grant High School in Spanish Town, then transferred to Kingston College. He got his break with the release of Benz Truck in October 2019. It featured his brother, Blacksan, and was self-produced on his Trap Hall Music imprint.

3T Krush is also promoting Answer.

“People are loving this song – the concept, the visuals; I am expecting big things, so far, with the early response, because everyone has had a broken heart. Music ah really therapy to me. If yu listen to my music, ah really my life mi a sing about,” he said.