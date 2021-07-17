3T Krush seeking Top Dolla

3T Krush seeking Top DollaSaturday, July 17, 2021
|
TOP Dolla is the latest song from on-the-rise dancehall deejay 3T Krush. Released two months ago, it is self-produced on his Trap Hall Music imprint.
“I wouldn't put myself in a category, mi just a do music overall – R&B, dancehall, rap. I know the rhythm would point to a particular brand, Trap Dancehall, but mi jus' go with the vibes that the music gives me, and ah Trap Hall my ting de,” he said.
“The girls dem love mi swag. The response to the song has been great and more producers are starting to send beats my way, so I am planning to step up things this summer,” he continued.
3T Krush (given name Tyrone Smith) grew up in Spanish Town, St Catherine. He attended Jonathan Grant High School in Spanish Town, then transferred to Kingston College. He got his break with the release of Benz Truck in October 2019. It featured his brother, Blacksan, and was self-produced on his Trap Hall Music imprint.
3T Krush is also promoting Answer.
“People are loving this song – the concept, the visuals; I am expecting big things, so far, with the early response, because everyone has had a broken heart. Music ah really therapy to me. If yu listen to my music, ah really my life mi a sing about,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy