8 gets big Breakthru

THIS evening six-member band 8 will be performing songs from their forthcoming EP, Breakthru , on music-only streaming platform sessionslive. com at 6:00 pm.

“Well be bringing good energy, good vibes and high energy. It'll be a thrilling show and we'll be introducing the audience to new material from the group,”Jhada Dwyer, guitarist and vocalist, told the Jamaica Observer.

The gig is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport.

Breakthru, which will comprise between six and eight tracks, is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2022.

“Working on the project was a very good experience. Its always good to play music with each other, especially if its music directed at a focus,” said Dwyer.

The other members are Adrian Bacchus (band leader and bass player), keyboardist Moses Estick, George Campbell (drums/vocals), Dimetri Wynter (vocals), and Matthew Gillespie. All are in their early 20s.

With the global effects of COVID-19, Dwyer said the pandemic has allowed the members to sharpen their musical creativity.

“We just meet often and don't focus on things that are out of our control. We also practice, rehearse and move forward with that manifest,” said Dwyer.

Breakthru will feature songs including Call Me Baby (Celliephone), #nofilter, and High Note.

Rohan Dwyer (MixaholicMusic) produced the EP.

Carol Dexter-Dwyer, who co-manages the group, said the project will comprise a mixed bag of treats for music lovers.

“You have the happy songs, love songs and crossover songs. Something for everyone,” said Dexter-Dwyer.

Formed in 2017, 8 is known for songs including Universal Love, Mama Song, Guilty and School Boy Anthem. They are former members of Jamaica College's choir. After moving to various universities islandwide, they decided on making their musical synergy official.

In 2018, 8 received the Youth Empowerment Award for Outstanding Artistic Presentation in Music and Musicianship from Jamaica Youth Empowerment through Culture, Arts and Nationalism (JAYECAN) which highlights individuals and youth organisations for their contributions.

The band has performed at a number of events, including Ernie Smith's 50th anniversary show; at Chris Blackwell's Golden Eye resort, the Governor General's Youth Conference, Jamaica Diaspora Conference, NCB Pinnacle Awards, Bank of Jamaica Lunch Hour concert series, and weddings.