9Grainz ready for spotlight

UP-AND-COMING artiste 9Grainz is confident that he has what it takes to be the next big thing in dancehall music.

“My name speaks for itself; I have a lot of lyrical firepower. I'm a lyrical trendsetter. I don't follow what other artistes are doing. I am going to take the game to a higher dimension,” said the artiste.

The Portland-born deejay, who is the nephew of veteran dancehall artiste Louie Culture, is gearing up for the release of Tik Tok Tik.

Produced by Sheldon Thaxter on the Clock Tick rhythm, Tik Tok Tik was released on Saturday, March 5 on the KillaImij imprint.

“This song is going to drive the girls crazy when it comes out. It's going to be an anthem at the parties. The girls are going to love it,” said 9Grainz.

9Grainz is currently in the studios working on several upcoming projects for KillaImij Records.

“I'm working with a very versatile team which includes Sheldon Thaxter, LeadaBoss and JayCrazie. We're doing some great work in the studio; we're creating a lot of hits,” he said.

9Grainz (given name Simon Ellis) hails from the community of Black Hill in Portland. He's a past student of Titchfield High School.

He launched his recording career in 2010 under the stage name Dolla Sign with the release of Smoke Till Mi Frass, produced by Bread Back Production.