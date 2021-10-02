A SUPERIOR DAY FOR POPCAAN

SUPERIOR, the first single from Popcaan's yet-to-be-titled album, was released yesterday.

The single is a joint production between Anjublaxx of BlackState Music and the dancehall singjay. Superior was also released with an official music video, directed by Jeezy.

“Superior out now,” Popcaan posted to his 2.7 million followers on Instagram yesterday.

Up to last evening, it had received close to 173,000 views on YouTube.

The upcoming set will be Popcaan's fifth studio project, having released the highly successful Fixtape last year.

The 19-track mixtape made the US Current Reggae Albums chart at number four.

Yesterday also saw Popcaan being featured on three singles. They are Gyalis Remix featuring American artistes Chris Brown and Capella Grey, and Skip Marley's Vibe. The singjay is also featured on the intro track of rapper Meek Mill's Hate On Me from the album Expensive Pain.

“ Vibe is a feeling, a whole spirit and energy, a movement that brings light and life. It's about being alive,” said Skip Marley in a social media post.

Vibe is produced by Rykeyz, who also produced Marley's Billboard-topping, certified gold single Slow Down with American singer H.E.R.

Gyalis Remix comes a few months after American rapper Capella Grey released the song Gyalis. The remix acquired almost 69,000 views on YouTube only 18 hours after its release. Capella Grey, 26, is of Jamaican parentage.

Popcaan, whose given name is Andre Sutherland, came to national attention in 2010 when he teamed up with his mentor Vybz Kartel on the number one song Clarks.

His subsequent hits include Ravin, Unruly Rave, Only Man She Want (which entered the Billboard R&B Hip Hop songs chart), Party Shot, and Dream.

He is also the conceptualiser of Unruly Fest, a one-night stage show held at the Goodyear Oval in St Thomas. It was held in 2018 and 2019, and featured international acts including Canadian rapper Drake and American singer Tory Lanez as well as local favourites including Sanchez, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Beenie Man.