Binelly, Chronic Law go Solo

EMERGING deejay Binelly is pleased with the reception to Solo , which features top-tier act Chronic Law.

“The song was blasted out this week and my phone has just been blowing up since that; people are loving the lyrics and delivery. Big respect to the Law Boss and Damage Musiq for this collaboration! Check the message: 'Mi rather roll solo!' “ said the artiste, whose real name is Martico Gardener.

Solo, released on the Damage Music label one week ago, has already racked up 70,000 views. The early buzz has fast-tracked plans to shoot visuals for the project.

Binelly grew up in a small community called Scarlett Hall in Trelawny, and attended Spot Valley High in St James. At school he used to engage in lyrical battles at recess where he quickly earned a reputation for his quick-witted rhymes and confident lyrics.

“In the lyrical battles there can only be one winner — anything else comes after and you nah fi ask who it was. Di way mi deliver di lyrics dem and di way dem a fire hard, a friend once described me as a Benelli shot gun. I took it into consideration for weeks, almost a month before I decided that 'Okay, it's Binelly,' “ he explained.

Binelly hails from a musical family as his mother is a reggae singer who once performed under the stage name Mystery.

“Back then her songs motivated me as well as her struggles she had back then while trying to pursue her dreams in the industry,” he said.

Three years ago he recorded his first single, Put Pressure. He continued to fine-tune his craft before he teamed up with the well known producer Damage Musiq.

“My sound is just different. I truly believe that in order to stand out in this business you have to be unique. You have to think out of the box, think different and smart, work very hard and remain focused until you find your true self and potential. I largely do dancehall combined with other musical elements,” he added.

His other song, Ride, is also doing the rounds.