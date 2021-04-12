Ce'Cile gets 'Sophisticated'

Ce'Cile released her first body of work in two years last Friday. Dubbed Sophisticated, the eight-track EP was released under ZJ Chrome's Presents series.

“ Sophisticated, the EP (it's also the name of one of the singles), came about when Chrome sent me his new rhythms. After he sent it, I didn't get to listen so he called me one day last December and reminded me. So I sat at my table, wrote the song in like 15 minutes, and sent it back to him. He said, 'You on a roll man. I'm sending you some beats',” the recording artiste/music executive told the Jamaica Observer .

“I had written like eight songs that day. I wrote this EP in two days and recorded in three days. It was just easy. There are times when I want to say stuff and one song doesn't work,” Ce'Cile continued.

According to the singer/deejay, the EP has a variety of offerings ranging from reggae to dancehall songs.

“I feel like I have become more confident in who I am as a talent and as a creative. I know just how much I have to offer or have offered to the game and I feel bold in the space I am at mentally and creatively. I have a lane, and I know what I do. I know who I am and I'm ready to speed out again in my space,” she said. “I am big on lyrics. I am big on listening because this is how I consume music myself. I want them to hear things that are not obvious, to enjoy the creation the hidden language, the harmonies and the groove. But most importantly, the EP is a little love story about finding yourself, finding true deep love, appreciating yourself, growing up, evolving in love and life being confident and not being deterred by anything or anyone.”

Ce'Cile and ZJ Chrome had previously worked on the songs When You're Gone (Cardiac Bass riddim), Cheaters' Revenge ( Cardiac Strings rhythm), and Break Up (featured on the Behind the Lines project).

Sophisticated is the follow up to Ce'Cile's 2019 effort Music + Magic.

Ce'Cile shared that it was a strategic move to release an EP and not an album at this time.

“I already have an album that was to be released in 2020 but was pushed back due to the pandemic. I realised during the pandemic how much the streaming numbers had gone up which meant more people had time to actually listen to music. It made sense to do a shorter version. The album would need tour support to make it work, which we obviously could not do during the pandemic. The EP is something to keep myself and my fan base occupied until we can tour again,” she explained.

She believes her latest project is another way for her to connect with her global fan base.

“I connect with my fans every day, it doesn't take an actual song for me to connect. I connect through the things I say, the way I live, and the things I share. I connect even from being a mother and now an author. There is no set age group. Whoever gravitates towards the creation and builds a connection to it, then that's who the music is for,” she added.

A consultant to DownSound Records, Ce'Cile (given name Cecile Charlton) first came on the music scene in 2001 on a collaboration with Sean Paul called Can You Do The Work.

She has six albums under her belt, including Goody, Jamaicanization, Diary of a Journey, and Bad Gyal.