Foota's Instagram gets shut down

DISREGARDING Spice's 24-hour ultimatum for him to retract unflattering remarks about her headlining Toronto's Pride Month and Festival next year June, selector Foota Hype had his Instagram account shut down on Friday.

The selector shared the development on his YouTube channel.

“So mi nuh know if a di bes' dat Spice coulda do. Dat was what di warning was about? Di 24-hour warning?” he asked.

“Mi life nuh done. Nuh YouTube dis mi deh pon a do di same ting? A me a di viral king. Anyting mi seh ova yah suh a guh go viral same way,” he added.

Last Wednesday, Spice announced she would be headlining the Canadian festival which takes place June 15-26, 2022.

“Toronto Canada. Finally gonna see you 2022. I can't wait LGBTQ [lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer] festival,” she posted on Instagram.

Foota Hype was less than thrilled about the announcement. He indicated the female deejay is throwing away her morals in order to be accepted internationally.

“Don't try the wrong and strong thing @spiceofficial gi dem back di money; find excuse u nuh bruck. Mi know it hurt say the international market nah gi u di respect and glory weh u deserve tru u nuh look Spanish or close to white like @shenseea dem and dem still nah go gi u. Don't lose uself trying to win that battle. Do don't destroy dancehall morality to please ur insecurities and ur ego. It's not too late to cancel the show and save ur integrity and ur career,” Foota posted on Instagram to his 208,000 followers.

Spice clapped back saying she does hold anything against any of her fans.

“I don't discriminate! I love all my fans no matter what race or their sexual preference; it's not my decision to make. So you're upset because I'm performing at a Pride event when you've been working for different pride organizers all your life?” read the post, in part.

She urged the selector in an Instagram Live session to apologise for his comments. The dancehall deejay also gave the selector 24 hours to retract his statements. Spice did not verbalise the consequence for Foota Hype's inaction.

Held annually, Toronto's Pride Month and Festival includes events such as a Trans March, Dyke March, and Pride Parade.