Gaps 7G happy with Vaccination

As the world battles the novel coronavirus pandemic, emerging deejay Gaps 7G hopes to raise awareness with Vaccination.

“You know, common sense states that by having the jab, we're opening up one of the most important areas that we have so desperately missed which is entertainment. So I am playing my part to raise awareness, vaccination is the single most important thing people can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 so we can all get back to a normal life,” said the artiste, whose real name is Paul Cardoza Jr.



Vaccination is produced on the Chase Mills Records label and was released on all major download streaming platforms via VPAL on May 7. An accompanying music video is in the works.



The deejay recently posted pictures of himself online after taking the jab.



COVID-19 continues to affect countries worldwide. Yesterday, Jamaica registered 838 deaths, while total cases stood at 47,150. Globally, more than 3.35 people have died from the dreaded disease.



With the vaccine roll-out continuing at a steady rate in both the United Kingdom and United States, Spotify said they've noticed a new trend among users in regards to the emergence of vaccine-related playlists.



“We all have to play our part to limit this disease,” said Gaps 7G.

Gaps 7G is known for songs including Di Benz remix featuring Rytikal and Do Di Right Thing. He grew up in Gutters, Old Harbour, St Catherine, before migrating to the United States at age 10. He acquired an associate degree in liberal arts, majoring in physical education.



Other songs include Classic and another banger called A Fi Mi Place.