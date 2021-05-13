Grazmmazone label keeps it positive

PRODUCER Claude James said he saw the need for more positive music and decided to play his part in this regard while promoting new talent.

His 13-year-old Grammazone Music label released the Sand Stone rhythm in late March.

The project features Running From Love by Zamunda, Long Suffering King (Luciano), Falling in Love (Anthony B), Working for the Devil (Natural Black), Walk by Faith (Chuck Fenda), and Can't Believe (Freedom City).

“I am consistent in producing conscious reggae music. Also, every project that I do, I ensure that there are established artistes on it along with an up-and-coming act,” said James.

James is from the community of Warwick in Manchester. He attended the Manchester High School and later started his own mobile car sound system called Grammazone International.

“The Sand Stone rhythm is a one-drop beat which has songs that address various topics. It was released in March and can be found on all digital platforms,” James shared.

He added, “The feedback has been positive so far and the momentum has been growing. My goal as a producer is to always ensure that I put out good quality music.”

Grammazone Music's previous projects include the Red Neck, Summer Breeze and Fire Sid rhythms.

--- Kevin Jackson