IZIZZI commits support to entertainment industry

IZIZZI Lottery, owned by Mahoe Gaming Enterprises Ltd, has deepened support for the local entertainment industry, which has been significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, by engaging more members of the industry in their promotional material.

“Our company is committed to being an authentically Jamaican brand, which promotes the very best aspects of our people and our culture. We are happy to play our part in supporting the creative industry which has undoubtedly been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic,” said the company's CEO, Christopher Caldwell, in a statement.

IZIZZI Lottery offers over 300 daily draws; one, three, and four-ball games; a once-daily lotto; and an all-day game played every four minutes. They are called 1Drop, HaTTrik, 4Play, Lucky Day Lotto and Quickie, respectively.

From inception, the company introduced the unique Fire Ball game enhancement, which allows players to increase their winnings across all games. Dancehall artiste Chi Ching Ching was sought out to promote the Fire Ball game in a campaign that is now active in the media. He was selected because of his unique style of bringing excitement in his trade following the decision made by the IZIZZI leadership team to ensure that they engage more members of the entertainment fraternity during the pandemic.

The campaign will run across all channels — TV, radio and newspapers. It was shot partly in New York and partly in Kingston with strict COVID-19 protocols in place at both locations. This involved pre-shoot testing, on set and location sanitisation, along with social distancing and mask-wearing when the cameras were not rolling.

“The Fire Ball game enhancement is a blazing success and we are happy to have Chi Ching Ching on board adding his vibe to this feature. We encourage more Jamaicans to add the Fire Ball enhancement to their bets so they too can massively multiply their winnings,” said Caldwell.

IZIZZI games are conveniently available islandwide, the statement said.