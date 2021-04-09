Lindo high on the 'low'Friday, April 09, 2021
Getting some action on the side is the theme of On The Low, the latest song from Florida-based artiste Lindo. Released in early March, it is co-produced by Jon FX and Irie Pen Records.
The Afrobeats single is Lindo's latest joint production for the two entities. Last year, he did Stuck in my Ways and Toxic, the latter featuring Michael Rose.
Previously known as Rudebwoy Lindo, he said all aspects of his artistry have grown since his first recording in 2013.
“I got better at my song-writing, my melodies, my presentation, my confidence in my music and me being versatile to different types of music,” Lindo disclosed.
His Afrobeats and dancehall influences flow for On The Low, which hears Lindo yearning for a lover who is already in a committed relationship. He got strong guidance from Jon FX, whose credits include songs by platinum-selling rapper XXXtentacion, and his father Hopeton Lindo, one of contemporary reggae's respected singer/songwriters.
Lindo senior has written or co-written a number of classic songs including Red Rose For Gregory by Gregory Isaacs, Wanna be Loved by Buju Banton and Mr Loverman by Shabba Ranks.
“It's an honour to have a father that has been in the music business to help guide me and I've also met a lot of people in the music business through him. It inspired me, because I grew up around music and I've been seeing him make his music throughout the years,” said Lindo, whose influences also include Popcaan, rapper Lil Durk and Nigerian Afrobeats singer WizKid.
Howard Campbell
