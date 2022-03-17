Marching on!

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk begins a biweekly feature looking at seminal moments that have helped shape Jamaica over the past 60 years.

IN 1962, there was a call for creatives to use their talent to engender nationalism and patriotism with the dawn of political independence.

Recording artiste Derrick Morgan took this call to heart and penned and recorded Forward March, a lively ditty set on a driving ska rhythm. It is commonly referred to as Jamaica's unofficial Independence anthem.

From its opening lines, “Gather together, be brothers and sisters, we're independent, we're independent”, the song rallied Jamaicans to embrace Independence and its possibilities.

Morgan — who is a few days shy of his 82nd birthday — recalled the mood and shared why Forward March has stood the test of time.

“I heard that Jamaica was becoming independent and decided to write a song. We recorded it at Federal [Records] studios. Some great musicians worked on that session... Snappin' [Theophilus Beckford] was on piano; Jah Jerry [Jerome Haynes] on guitar, Deadly Headley [Felix Bennett] on alto sax; and Blues was the bass player... to this day, I don't know Blues real name. We all just called him Blues. There were some girls who did the backing vocals but don't ask me their names now, that was many years ago,” Morgan told the Jamaica Observer.

The track was released on Beverly's Records for producer Leslie Kong. It made its way to the streets on August 5, the eve of Independence and was an instant hit.

“All the celebrations were being planned for Independence and that night I was on a music truck with other artistes, including Jimmy Cliff and Desmond Dekker. We started on King Street and once I started to perform everybody was dancing. That time there were cruise ships in the harbour and lots of sailors were in town. When you looked, it was just a great big party...everybody dancing with one another, such a celebration. We moved on to the corner of Molynes Road and Waltham Park Road and another big crowd was waiting. It did not matter that they did not hear the song before because it was released the same day; once it started they just were dancing. We then moved on to Stadium for the big celebration,” said Morgan.

He has no explanation for the popularity of Forward March other than it is a good song that people connected with.

“I couldn't tell you what it is about this song. Whenever I perform all over the world, even today, I have to sing Forward March. I sometimes think the lyrics have a lot to do with why people still love it so,” he said.

Having been a player in the music industry for over 60 years, Morgan has witnessed its evolution. For the most part, he is pleased with the progression from mento to ska, rocksteady, reggae and now dancehall.

“I listen to everything. I am not against none. Even though some of the lyrics of the dancehall music want a little fixing up, I still love to listen to dancehall. For me, ska will forever live. It is the beginning of popular Jamaican music... if you take away mento. Ska is what build that Jamaican sound. It is the same rhythm section you find in rocksteady, reggae and some dancehall. I find that some dancehall these days want to sound like R&B and that I don't like because we lose that Jamaican sound. When foreigners record our music, they want to capture that Jamaican sound, so why would we want to lose it?” he asked.

Morgan's love for music goes beyond Jamaican shores. He listens to the music of American soul greats Sam Cooke, Ben E King, and The Platters and also enjoys opera.