Moyann making a name

With her a series of well-received performances over the recent holiday weekend, Moyann is cementing herself as one of dancehall's newest crowd-pullers.

She appeared at Igloo, part of the Dream Weekend parties, held in Negril.



“Mad over man, ah no my style that,” Moyann said on stage, while the females in the audience screamed. She then went into An Nuh My Style Dat, which struck a chord the females.



She also did Tek Him Ova, Backseat, Too Good and Bruck Pocket Man much to the delight of the adoring fans.

She also struck a home run with fans attending Sandz at Sugarman Beach in Portmore, St Catherine, on August 7.



The 21-year-old had a gig at the Day Vibes Brunch at the Knutsford Court hotel in New Kingston on Independence Day, and then wowed the audience at the Day Rave show in Moneague in St Ann, later that day.

“The feedback has been phenomenal so far,” she said.



Moyann is working on an EP set for release in September.



“We are still choosing between songs, but it will be about four or five songs in all. I am super satisfied with this project because it will showcase different ranges, and a wider lyrical content showing the full range of my talents, so I am pretty excited about that,” she said.



In mid-August, she will be releasing a music video for Vanilla, which was shot in Miami.