Moyann making a name

Moyann making a nameSaturday, August 14, 2021
|
With her a series of well-received performances over the recent holiday weekend, Moyann is cementing herself as one of dancehall's newest crowd-pullers.
She appeared at Igloo, part of the Dream Weekend parties, held in Negril.
“Mad over man, ah no my style that,” Moyann said on stage, while the females in the audience screamed. She then went into An Nuh My Style Dat, which struck a chord the females.
She also did Tek Him Ova, Backseat, Too Good and Bruck Pocket Man much to the delight of the adoring fans.
She also struck a home run with fans attending Sandz at Sugarman Beach in Portmore, St Catherine, on August 7.
The 21-year-old had a gig at the Day Vibes Brunch at the Knutsford Court hotel in New Kingston on Independence Day, and then wowed the audience at the Day Rave show in Moneague in St Ann, later that day.
“The feedback has been phenomenal so far,” she said.
Moyann is working on an EP set for release in September.
“We are still choosing between songs, but it will be about four or five songs in all. I am super satisfied with this project because it will showcase different ranges, and a wider lyrical content showing the full range of my talents, so I am pretty excited about that,” she said.
In mid-August, she will be releasing a music video for Vanilla, which was shot in Miami.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy