Qrush hails curfew revision

Dancehall artiste Qrush has welcomed Prime Minister Andrew Holness's relaxation of several COVID-19 restrictions which was announced last Tuesday.



“I am glad for it [new measures]. This will give entertainers more opportunities to do more promotions, especially on the roads. The no-movement days on Sundays which has been discontinued will give people in the music industry the opportunity to earn a few dollars as small events can now be held, so long as promoters and patrons adhere to the COVID-19 protocols,” he said.



Prime Minister Holness recently announced that the new islandwide curfew hours will start from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am daily. He also said events will be allowed with 50 attendees, who must show proof of vaccination. These measures will remain in effect until December 10, 2021.



The deejay is currently promoting his latest song Meck It Roll.



“I came up with the song because the title will instantly grab one's attention, and then, we are heading into the Christmas season which normally provides fun and excitement,” he said.



Released on September 17, the song is on Delly Ranx's Cream Soda rhythm, which includes Chuck Fenda's The System and Round Head's Polka-Dot. Meck It Roll is on the Pure Music Productions imprint.



Meck It Roll was recorded at Friendz for Real studio in Tower Hill, Kingston.



Qrush, born Romario Brown, is from Douglas Castle, St Ann. He said he realised he had a love for music from an early age.



He attended Claude McKay High in Clarendon and was instrumental in forming a three-member group Quick Flow.



“We were all friends living in the Douglas Castle district, I being the youngest of all; the others had graduated from school. We recorded Party and Wine on the Prixy Product label in 2012,” he said.



The group broke up in 2014. Six years later, Qrush launched his solo career with his debut song My Time Now on the Hotter Records label.



Among his other songs are Mountain Peak, Battlefield, Sun Down, and Realise ft Chronic Law.