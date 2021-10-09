Reality show to focus on women

Reality show to focus on womenSaturday, October 09, 2021
FILM producer Bossy Doll is upbeat as she prepares to launch her brand's dancehall reality show called Boss In The City .
“My mom and my grandmother inspired me to create this show; these women were outstanding role models for me. They were strong black women who migrated overseas and worked hard to better themselves and their families. They also helped several of their relatives to do the same and gave back to their communities. They never gave up — no matter hard things were,” Bossy Doll said.
The show features a mix of popular dancehall personalities and online influencers such as Queen Nikki, Lyric Rochester, Swa Twins, Unruly Panda, Kwenshade and Leci.
“The Jamaican entertainment industry is a male-dominated industry, but women play a big role in it too. All the girls in Boss In The City are strong, independent black women who are striving for success in the entertainment industry. Some of them are dancers, recording artistes, models, online influencers and entrepreneurs,” she said.
She continued, “These young ladies are a formidable mix of beauty, street smarts, talent and business smarts. They represent a huge chunk of the Jamaican population. Most Jamaican women are the sole breadwinners for their families, and some of these girls on the show are young mothers who are in a similar position — but no matter what, they keep striving and surviving. They're strong female bosses.”
Bossy Doll said viewers tuning in to Boss In The City should expect a lot of drama and excitement.
“There's never a dull moment in dancehall and this is a dancehall reality show, so our audience should expect a lot of drama, fun and excitement. We're pulling out all the stops to give our audience high-quality entertainment. I have a very talented cast and an equally talented production and promotions team,” she said.
The show will begin airing on the Boss In The City YouTube channel on October 30.
