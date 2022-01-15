Shaggy for I Can See Your Voice

Shaggy said he will be making an appearance on the current season of the music game show I Can See Your Voice . The diamond-selling act, however, did not reveal in what capacity he will appear on the Fox series.

He made the announcement on social media ahead of I Can See Your Voice second-season premiere on Wednesday, January 12.

“ I Can See Your Voice is back tonight with ALL NEW twists and turns, including a Golden Mic Mystery Celeb! Think you can figure out who it is? I'll be on the show later this season! In the meantime, stay up to date on the episodes, starting tonight at 8/7c on #ICanSeeYourVoice,” he wrote.

Shaggy has, over the past few years, significantly increased his visibility on North American television, starring in a Cheetos ad campaign with wife-and-husband acting duo, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, as well as an ABC live musical as The Little Mermaid's Sebastian.

I Can See Your Voice is adapted from a Korean series of the same name. The premise of the series involves a contestant attempting to eliminate 'bad singers' from a group of lip syncing individuals, who are solely identified by their occupation.

I Can See Your Voice is hosted by masked singer panellist and medical doctor-turned-comedian Ken Jeong.

3LW singer and Emmy-winning The Real co-host Adrienne Houghton and Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines serve as regular panellist.