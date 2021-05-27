A 'bag a tingz' from Kareem

The current pandemic has wreaked havoc on the lives of many. However, some have turned the adversity into opportunities. Kareem Weathers is one such person.

The former event promoter has changed gears and is making quite a name for himself in the worlds of new and traditional media.

Within the past year, Weathers — who is popularly known as Bwoyatingz — has slowly been emerging as a force with his radio show, Bwoyatingz After Dark and its complementing podcast. He is steadily attracting a steady following on his various social media platforms.

“I was doing the events thing, but I just felt I needed a change of scene. So two months before the pandemic hit, I just felt the urge to move away, become more brand-conscious, walk into my full purpose and create something that could become the voice of my generation,” Weathers told the Jamaica Observer.

The prevailing sense of hopelessness due to the onset of the pandemic was the impetus to start the podcast. Initially, it was all about supporting individuals who were unsure of themselves given the times.

“It was all about what we gonna do now. Place lock down, nuttin nah keep, we all jus' deh home. I really wanted to provide a space where people could talk... be that outlet. I started on IG Live. Now this was all new to me, as I was not that kind of person, but I felt something had to be done. Two weeks into it, an episode on sexual fetish secrets went viral. It was clear that a space was needed to discuss taboo topics,” Weathers explained.

He has now found his niche. Weathers surmises that his generation, despite the advances, is still uncomfortable discussing certain topics. But if the space is provided and the conversations had in a frank, non-judgemental way, then the discussion could begin. As a result, his topics cover taboo areas of sex and sexuality, as well as mental health and darker areas such as sexual abuse.

The success of the podcast gave him the idea to bring the format to radio.

“I was getting such good feedback that I was sure it would do well on radio. So I started shopping it around. But that was harder than I thought. I heard so many 'nos', but eventually NewsTalk93 picked us up and the experience has been great so far,” he said.

“The biggest lesson has been to always be myself. There will always be naysayers. There will be those who say the topics are too much, but at the end of the day I have to be true to myself and my brand and always put my best foot forward. No matter how comedic the topic gets there must always be a lesson. My guest might not be conventional and neither is my interviewing style. But from the feedback I'm getting we are reaching an audience, and that is what matters,” said Weathers.

And where did the Bwoyatingz moniker come from?

It was something he developed years ago as slang which connotes a call to upliftment, and serves as a form of motivation.

“Initially, I thought this came out of nowhere. But a friend reminded me that about 10 years ago while I was living in Florida I had expressed an interest in being the voice of my generation and on radio. I guess I had suppressed it over the year based on societal norms. Furthermore, I didn't study media... but the time is right, I guess.”

Ultimately, Weathers fancies himself the Jamaican version of media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

“She has done it, so it can be done. I would love a TV show. I've made a start with radio and a podcast. Let's see if I can take on all sides of media.”