A call for family unity

SINGING Justice is urging Jamaican couples to keep their relationships stable, especially during this novel coronavirus pandemic.

“ Our children need us both, mother and father, to give them not only financial but emotional support as they try to cope through these trying times,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“Relationship and marriages keep tearing apart. It's becoming harder for two people to love each other for too long. Some say they are in love for financial gains, and if their desires are not met they discontinue the relationship – much to the detriment of their children,” the reggae singer continued.

Some experts predict that somewhere between 40 to 50 per cent of all marriages will ultimately end in divorce. According to the Statistical Institute of Jamaica, the divorce rate in Jamaica for 2018 was 20.4 divorces per 100 marriages compared to 16.4 divorces per 100 marriages in 2017.

Five common reasons for divorce are money, infedelity, constant arguing, lack of intimacy, and substance abuse.

Singing Justice is promoting his latest project, Veins. The song is produced by Akeebu Records Production and was released May 2021.

“ Veins...speaks about relationships and the importance of mending broken relationships. My song is a true experience in my life so I need others to learn from it,” he said.

Singing Justice, born Howard Mervin Palmer, is no stranger to the spotlight. His mother, Cloris Palmer, a teacher at Spring Village All-Age School in St Catherine, got him involved in every cultural activity as well as the school choir in his formative years.

“Anyone who knew me from a child can recall that I was always singing just about anywhere. I loved almost everything Whitney Houston sings and then my dad would be playing Whitney songs at home,” he said.

He enlisted in the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) in 1996, and after fours of service he decided to pursue a solo career.

His other songs include Never Find, People Dying, Missed You, Amazing Grace, Mammy featuring Samjuah, and Best Shot.