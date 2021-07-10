A fashion affair for Marcy Chin

Dancehall singjay Marcy Chin rose to prominence in 2017 with her single Ride, but her unique sense of fashion has also made her one to watch.

“I'd say I'm androgynous, but flexible. I like to express a good balance of my masculinity and femininity, just like I do in my music. I'm into street style, Gothic chic, sporty, high fashion, femme fatale vibes,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“I believe my fashion sense has helped in the marketing of my music. A lot of people seem very interested in my fashion and overall image,” she continued.

Hailing from the community of Kencot in Kingston, Marcy Chin (real name Lonique Chin) is a former student of St Hugh's High School. Some of her other songs include When Again, Lipstick, and The Bounce. She was a featured act on the 2020 virtual staging of Reggae Sumfest.

Chin has her own predictions of what this year's summer trends will be.

“Off the top, I'd say some light airy wear, like silk dresses, puff sleeves crop tops, midi skirts. Pastels are always in for the summertime,” she said.

Her favourite designers include Alexander McQueen, Donatella and Gianni Versace, Karl Lagerfeld, Tom Ford, and Emilio Pucci.

The artiste added that she unconsciously merges her love for fashion and music.

Her outfits are an intricate part of her performances.

“I go through a bunch of stuff and then choose the one that goes with my vibe in the moment, lol. Looks like a storm passed through by the time the decision is made. Sometimes I consult my stylist Tedesha Henry, when I have very little time to decide,” Chin added.

She is pleased with all the support she has amassed over the years.

“They seem pretty excited to see what I will come with each time. They like what I've come with so far and have been very encouraging and have the utmost faith that I will make it big time,” the singjay said.