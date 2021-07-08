A first for Fab 5

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its series of stories on the Jamaica Festival Song Competition which is marking its 55th anniversary milestone.

WHAT would the Jamaica Festival Song Competition be without the Fabulous Five? Since 1974, they have participated in the annual independence event as backing band or composers.

This year they make their debut as contestants with Unwind, a song written by drummer Grub Cooper who also shares vocals with Andrew Cassanova.

Cooper has written several festival song winners including Give Thanks And Praises and Love Fever by Roy Rayon, and Proud to be Jamaican by Eric Donaldson. The band has played on 19 songs including nine winners. Frankie Campbell, co-founder of Fab Five, concedes their entry was inspired by economics.

“Because of the [novel coronavirus] pandemic we have not worked for 15 months, so the band thought it would be a good idea entering the 'Festival Song, contest as contestants for the first time,” he said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer. “Usually, the summer months are very busy for the band so it was good to be the backing band as it was a job and we would be paid. But as a contestant you only have the prize money to look forward to, along with the national promotion you get from the media.”

In a bid to revive the contest's flagging ratings, the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission offered attractive prize money in 2020. Toots Hibbert, winner of the first Jamaica Festival Song Competition in 1966, entered as did Buju Banton, Freddie McGregor, and Papa Michigan.

Buju Banton won with I am A Jamaican and collected an impressive $1 million for first prize.

The winner's take remains the same this year. Other contestants and their songs are:

Jamaican Spirit – Stacious

JahMekYah – Lutan Fyah

Land We Love – I-Octane

Love Jamaica My Land – DB

Real Talk (Jamrock) – Tamo J

Rumba Box – Dez-I Boyd

Sweet Jamaica – Reggae Maxx

Birthday Bash JA – Candy

Celebration (Wet Sugar) – Pessoa

Jamaica Nice – Althea Hewitt

Jamaica Talawah – Father Reece

While the entertainment industry has received a breather through Government relaxing restrictions on outdoor events, the traditional festival itinerary has been modified.

“Because of COVID-19 there are only two shows, one promotional, then the finals. So it is more fun this year than some years in the past when we had up to 12 shows. And, of course, we are just happy to be performing again,” said Campbell.

The virtual final is scheduled for July 22 and will be aired on Television Jamaica (TVJ).