A new day for Abihail Myrie

Abihail Myrie, daughter of Buju Banton, is now walking the straight and narrow. The aspiring model got baptised yesterday.

The 21-year-old shared photos from her 'plunge' on her Instagram account with a lengthy caption. In it she noted that the decision comes after thorough reflection and some sacrifice.

“Today was one of the best days of my life. It has truly been an experience. One for the books. I'm happy that I was able to document it all. I've fought, learned, faced public humiliation, cried, got back up, listened, and trusted God, all in the name of Christ,” she wrote.

“And now I am home. It was rough. I won't lie. I lost a lot of friends and family along the way — some that truly came at a surprise. But I had to lose. I couldn't go forward with them. I wouldn't be able to fulfil my purpose and share this testimony with you all. I've been my most vulnerable self, stripped of all my layers both physical and emotional in order to gain what has been so much more fulfilling. It was all worth it. I am better, stronger, much wiser, and am proudly able to say that I am truly a child of God. And thank you to everyone who fought silently with me,” she added.

The baptism comes weeks after controversy surrounding what she had described as alleged physical abuse from unnamed relatives. On October 12 the Jamaica Constabulary Force also listed her as missing.

The Jamaica Observer contacted her lawyer, Ayisha Robb, yesterday to ascertain whether Myrie had presented herself to the police to be struck from the missing log. However, Robb declined to say.

Abihail Myrie came to prominence in June 2020 as one of 13 people featured in a Vogue article about the #VogueChallenge, a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement. Originating on TikTok, the challenge showcased the talents of black creators.

Myrie's three photos with her caption “because we're manifesting it” created quite a stir.

She was later featured on ABC's Good Morning America.

Abihail Myrie is also sister to Jamaica Labour Party caretaker Jodian Myrie, and producer Markus Myrie.