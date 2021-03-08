A 'regula' hitmaker

Up-and-coming deejay Hitmaker believes he has scored big with his latest track Regula Degula.

“Well, the sky is the limit with this song because it's growing day by day. The fans from all over the world have been reaching out, sound man linking for dubplates daily… trust me, if we never in a pandemic I would be from plane to plane,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced under his Hitmaker Muzik label, the track was released in late 2020 while the video was released on February 26.

The deejay, whose given name is Kedon Whyte, attended the Donald Quarrie High School before matriculating to Excelsior Community College and later the School of Studio Engineering.

He founded his label in 2009, releasing his first track, Nuh Fren, shortly after.

Hitmaker has found his special recipe to make him stand out in the industry.

“Well, the big difference is [that] I am a fan first that loves music with my all and I apply that when I became a professional in this industry. I make sure the love for the music remains and it's not just about the fancy stuff that comes with the fame, plus I bring my own unique style, flow melody, and opinion to the music,” he said.

Regula Degula follows the release of his previous single Styla along with the remix, which features UK-based dancehall artiste Stylo G. The producer is also known for other singles such as 9 Months, Body Calling and Dah Look Deh.

He, however, said his latest track is different from his previous projects.

“The difference with Regula Degula is that it's the first time I'm doing a song of this vibe, flow and swag. It is a representation of my standards towards the ladies and also towards life,” said Hitmaker.

Thanks to online platforms, he is able to stay in touch with supporters amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“Social media makes it so easy. I actually got even closer to my fans… they're like family now because I can spend more time to cater to their music needs and wants,” he added.

He has several other projects in the pipeline.

“I'm currently working on the follow-up single, the name for that will be announced soon. I also have a few collabs with some top-tier A-list artistes plus the video for Trust Issues which features Canadian rapper Dutchess and was produced by Dreamrich Records,” said Hitmaker.